Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.07. Golar LNG posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $3.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,950. Golar LNG has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,670,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 415,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 151,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.