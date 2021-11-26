Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Hess reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 229.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.13.

HES stock traded down $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,698. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 120.64 and a beta of 2.01. Hess has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Hess in the second quarter worth about $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,224 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth about $62,849,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hess by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,065,000 after acquiring an additional 538,654 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

