Analysts Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE HPP traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -447.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $30.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 840,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 133,199 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 313,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

