Analysts Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.00 Million

Brokerages expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will report $325.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.01 million and the highest is $326.00 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $323.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,144. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $563.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72.

In related news, Director Peggy Vaughan acquired 44,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Bruce Turner acquired 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MoneyGram International by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 31,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 125,464 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

