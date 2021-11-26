Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.45). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.38. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,453.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 79,765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 433.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,729 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

