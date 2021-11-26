Analysts Set CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Target Price at $97.60

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.71 and a beta of 0.52. CareDx has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,520 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

