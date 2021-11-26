Analysts Set Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Price Target at $40.40

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELC traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,854. Celcuity has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 32.30, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $223.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celcuity will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

