Analysts Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Target Price at GBX 1,474.29

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,563.33 ($20.43).

CPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,493.50 ($19.51) on Tuesday. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,283.50 ($16.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a market cap of £26.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,512.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,655.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 13,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,455 ($19.01), for a total value of £189,732 ($247,886.07).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

