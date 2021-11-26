Analysts Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Target Price at $125.35

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.30. The company had a trading volume of 147,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,871. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,969. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.