Analysts Set Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target at $32.18

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94. Exelixis has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,603 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

