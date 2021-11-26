Analysts Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT at $8.25

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $996.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

