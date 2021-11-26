Analysts Set Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target at $89.25

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

PLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 33,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 58,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. 4,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,354. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.15 and a current ratio of 23.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

