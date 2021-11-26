Analysts Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Price Target at $88.71

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,351,000 after acquiring an additional 314,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after acquiring an additional 669,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,016,000 after acquiring an additional 201,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO traded down $4.95 on Friday, hitting $68.00. 296,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,774. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $73.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

