Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITOS) in the last few weeks:
- 11/25/2021 – iTeos Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
- 11/24/2021 – iTeos Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
- 11/17/2021 – iTeos Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
- 11/12/2021 – iTeos Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – iTeos Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2021 – iTeos Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
