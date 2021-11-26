Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITOS) in the last few weeks:

11/25/2021 – iTeos Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

11/24/2021 – iTeos Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

11/17/2021 – iTeos Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

11/12/2021 – iTeos Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – iTeos Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – iTeos Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,325,694.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 523,905 shares of company stock worth $15,816,557. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

