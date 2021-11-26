Analyzing América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) & Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY)

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get América Móvil alerts:

6.2% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares América Móvil and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets América Móvil 9.69% 31.10% 6.00% Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for América Móvil and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score América Móvil 0 3 1 0 2.25 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

América Móvil presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.19%. Given América Móvil’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Risk and Volatility

América Móvil has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, indicating that its stock price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares América Móvil and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio América Móvil $49.54 billion 1.16 $2.35 billion $1.45 12.09 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Summary

América Móvil beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Company Profile

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.