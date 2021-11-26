Analyzing Ball (NYSE:BLL) & Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Ball (NYSE:BLL) and Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ball and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ball 6.10% 30.98% 5.89% Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A N/A

80.9% of Ball shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Ball shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ball and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ball $11.78 billion 2.57 $585.00 million $2.43 38.53 Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A N/A -$12.67 million N/A N/A

Ball has higher revenue and earnings than Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Volatility & Risk

Ball has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ball and Ardagh Metal Packaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ball 0 10 6 0 2.38 Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 3 4 0 2.57

Ball currently has a consensus price target of $100.47, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus price target of $12.51, indicating a potential upside of 30.77%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Ball.

Summary

Ball beats Ardagh Metal Packaging on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. The Beverage Packaging, South America segment sales volumes of beverage containers in South America, and manufacture substantially all of the metal beverage containers in Brazil. The Beverage Packaging, Europe segment sales volumes of metal beverage containers in Europe, and other packaging materials used by the European beer and carbonated soft drink industries. The Aerospace segment provides diversified technical services and products to government agencies, prime contractors, and commercial organizations for a broad range of information warfare, electronic warfare, avionics, intelligence, training, and space system needs. The company was founded by Edmund Burke Ball, Frank Clayton Ball, George A. Ball, Lucius Lorenzo Ball, and William Charles Ball in

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG.

