Analyzing CCUR (CCUR) & Its Rivals

CCUR (OTCMKTS: CCUR) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CCUR to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A CCUR Competitors 42.29% -34.73% 3.75%

This table compares CCUR and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million $12.23 million 0.00 CCUR Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 13.00

CCUR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

CCUR has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR’s rivals have a beta of -0.52, indicating that their average stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CCUR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A CCUR Competitors 361 1332 1610 58 2.41

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 22.23%. Given CCUR’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CCUR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CCUR rivals beat CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

