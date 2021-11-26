Analyzing Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Morningstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Morningstar and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bridge Investment Group has a consensus target price of $18.60, indicating a potential downside of 11.76%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Morningstar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Morningstar and Bridge Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.39 billion 9.90 $223.60 million $4.90 65.16 Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 2.29 $146.92 million N/A N/A

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Morningstar and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 13.11% 20.93% 10.30% Bridge Investment Group 79.90% 57.52% 29.43%

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

