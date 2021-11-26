Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $70.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Anaplan traded as low as $39.64 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 122963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLAN. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $15,023,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anaplan by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Anaplan by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Anaplan by 275.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

