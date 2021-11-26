Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLAN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

NYSE PLAN opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

