Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.40. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $362,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,961,000 after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 92.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Anaplan by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,712,000 after buying an additional 696,072 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 58.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,119,000 after buying an additional 1,152,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $164,099,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

