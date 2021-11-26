Andrew John Hoffman Sells 10,075 Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $116,164.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew John Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of TransAct Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $75,276.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TACT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

