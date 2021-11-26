Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $464.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $424.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.46. Anthem has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

