Anthony Doyle Purchases 35,258 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 35,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $12.50 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.05.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

