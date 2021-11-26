AO World (LON:AO) PT Lowered to GBX 125

AO World (LON:AO) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday.

LON:AO opened at GBX 107.60 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £515.97 million and a P/E ratio of 29.08. AO World has a one year low of GBX 121.50 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 444.50 ($5.81). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

