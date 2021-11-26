Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Hits New 12-Month High at $231.56

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 231.56 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 230.28 ($3.01), with a volume of 175783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.50 ($2.91).

The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 220.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 209.27.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

