Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $105.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.85. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $53.28 and a 52 week high of $112.85.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

