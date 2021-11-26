Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.780-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91 billion-$6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.50 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.14.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.48. The stock had a trading volume of 555,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,153. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.78 and its 200 day moving average is $136.59. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $80.71 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied Materials stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Applied Materials accounts for 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.