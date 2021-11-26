ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Down 4%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) traded down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.27. 194,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,634,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after buying an additional 935,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

