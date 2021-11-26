ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Down 4%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) traded down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.26 and last traded at $29.27. 194,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,634,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.
The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 23,754,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,724,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,179,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after buying an additional 935,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.