Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lumentum by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 51,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Lumentum by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Shares of LITE opened at $89.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average of $83.56. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,454. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

