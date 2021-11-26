Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 2,101 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,459,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,655,000 after acquiring an additional 718,813 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,867,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 202,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 641,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIAL opened at $21.05 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48.

