Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,727 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,229,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 24,304 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 92,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period.

IBDU opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

