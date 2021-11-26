Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 771.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

