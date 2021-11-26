Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCUS. Wedbush raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of RCUS opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 127,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Institutional investors own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

