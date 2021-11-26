Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

ARGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Shares of ARGO opened at $59.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

