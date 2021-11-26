Argus Increases TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $88.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $71.48 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

