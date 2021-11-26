ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.73. 101,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,134. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $120.79 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.