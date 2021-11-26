Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.80 by Warburg Research

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €7.80 ($8.86) price objective from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AT1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.70) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($8.98) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.25 ($8.23).

ETR AT1 opened at €5.93 ($6.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €6.06 and its 200-day moving average is €6.46. Aroundtown has a one year low of €5.52 ($6.27) and a one year high of €7.16 ($8.13).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

