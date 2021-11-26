Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Boosted by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 244.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,013,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,182,000 after buying an additional 83,475 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $14,755,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,044. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.14 and a 200 day moving average of $148.46. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

