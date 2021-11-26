ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASX. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 194,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

