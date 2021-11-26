Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Stock Price Up 4%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 11,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,309,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

ASTR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astra Space from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $15,338,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $189,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $2,181,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

