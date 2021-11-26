Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $295.80 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,090,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.9% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $295,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $3,060,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 43,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $161.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.17 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.