Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $291,690,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $92.65 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.