ATB Capital Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Imperial Oil to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.07.

TSE IMO opened at C$44.57 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$22.48 and a twelve month high of C$45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.00 billion and a PE ratio of 62.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.05.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.4800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

