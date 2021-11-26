Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Sells $34,788.60 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATKR stock traded down $6.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.10. 11,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,726. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Atkore by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Atkore by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Atkore by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Atkore by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.