Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Sells $34,788.60 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ATKR stock traded down $6.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.10. 11,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,726. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
Atkore Company Profile
Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.
