aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) & Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Critical Contrast

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for aTyr Pharma and Adverum Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 7 0 3.00 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 9 0 0 2.00

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.22%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $6.43, indicating a potential upside of 216.68%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than aTyr Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -50.39% -45.19% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -37.80% -30.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Adverum Biotechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 21.54 -$16.22 million ($2.04) -3.97 Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 796.99 -$117.51 million ($1.52) -1.34

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adverum Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies beats aTyr Pharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.