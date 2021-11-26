Audrey Kunin Buys 25,000 Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) insider Audrey Kunin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NBY opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.54. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 64.50%. On average, analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

