Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

AURA stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

