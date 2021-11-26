Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.410-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.980-$5.040 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $342.71.

Autodesk stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.17. The stock had a trading volume of 158,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

