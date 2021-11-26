Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Lowered to $343.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $363.00 to $343.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADSK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.71.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $256.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.65.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.